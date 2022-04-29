Here's what Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal replied on being asked if he was fired

After Elon Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion cash deal, the netizens have asked what is in store for the recently appointed CEO Parag Agarwal. Founder of Mighty App, Suhail posted an empathetic post for Agrawal, "I feel for the current CEO of Twitter (@paraga) - he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team.".

