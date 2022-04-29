Here's what Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal replied on being asked if he was fired

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Elon Musk has decided not to join the board of Twitter Inc. While the specific reason for the abrupt decision was not known, Agrawal said he believed Musk's decision ‘is for the best’ and that Twitter will 'remain open to his input'.
After Elon Musk's hostile takeover of Twitter in a $44 billion cash deal, the netizens have asked what is in store for the recently appointed CEO Parag Agarwal. Founder of Mighty App, Suhail posted an empathetic post for Agrawal, "I feel for the current CEO of Twitter (@paraga) - he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team.".
Agrawal replied to his tweet by saying thanks and dismissing the concern. "Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it".
Agrawal also tweeted, "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise".
Further, a parody account with the name, "not Parag Agrawal" wrote, "I thought we were fired". The India-based clarified," We are still here".
Separately, Musk, the world's richest man has decided not to join the board of Twitter Inc.