1 min read.Updated: 23 Feb 2022, 01:47 AM ISTBloomberg
The US, Europe and the UK unveiled limited sanctions against Russia and signaled they are ready to go further unless President Vladimir Putin changes course to reduce tensions over Ukraine
Shares in Russia’s two biggest banks, Sberbank and VTB, rallied after they were left out. Oil fell after President Joe Biden’s speech, signaling that US actions were viewed as incremental. Biden called them a first tranche.
Sanctions on Russia’s sovereign debt, the country’s “elites and their family members" and VEB.RF and its military bank
The sovereign debt sanctions, the harshest of the penalties, effectively cut Russia off from western financing and means it will no longer be able to trade in its new debt on US or European markets
Biden, who signed an executive order Sunday blocking new investments in the separatist territories by U.S. persons or businesses, said the U.S. will “continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates"
Meanwhile, lawmakers in Congress haven’t been able to agree on bipartisan package to impose sanctions on Russia
The UK
Five Russian banks including Bank Rossiya and Promsvyazbank
Three individuals saw their assets frozen: Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg