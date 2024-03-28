Billionaire Elon Musk has backed an Indian-origin doctor who raised her voice against the Canadian government's lockdown policy and vaccination mandates during Covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Kulvinder Kaur Gill, a physician in Canada has faced lawsuits and investigations for her Covid-19-related tweets, with legal fees amounting to CAD 300,000 ( ₹1.83 crore)

Dr Kaur sought help from Elon Musk on the X platform to pay the whopping legal fees. She wrote, "Hi Elon Musk, as one of the first MDs to oppose lockdown on Twitter in 2020, in a socialised healthcare system where the governemnt is sole-payer, I have been persecuted for four years solely due to my tweets. Please help fellow Canadian~$300K in court-ordered costs due in four days". Dr Kaur has time till 31 March to pay the legal fees.

Musk responded, "We will fund your legal bill...no limit".

During the Covid pandemic, Dr Kaur advocated that the health system should be taken more broadly instead of combating only one disease.

Subsequently, the Indian-origin doctor faced tremendous backlash from Canadian medical authorities and Canadian media.

The ensuing legal battle drained Dr Kaur's life savings, leaving her with a massive debt. She sued 23 doctors, journalists, and news outlets, claiming that they were part of a defamation campaign against her.

However, a judge threw the lawsuit citing anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law, stating that Dr Kaur was stifling her critics' speech on a public platform. The court directed her to cover the defendants' legal expenses.

Platform X, headed by Elon Musk last week showed solidarity for Dr Kaur. The X platform wrote, "Proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech".

"The legal battles that ensued cost Dr. Gill her life savings, and she now owes $300,000 in a court judgment due Monday. When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment, he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill's campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills," X platform wrote.

