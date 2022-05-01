This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in a tweet, wrote, ‘tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication’
SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk responded to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's public criticism of a “billionaire with an ego problem," by saying she should stop “hitting on him."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic representative from New York, in a tweet had written, “tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special."
Responding to her post, Elon Musk said, “Stop hitting on me, I am really shy."
To this, Cortez responded to Elon Musk's reply saying, in a now-deleted tweet, that she was talking about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's tweet comes a day after Mr Musk claimed that the Democratic Party has been hijacked by the “extremists." Musk had earlier written, “I strongly supported Obama for President, but today's Democratic Party has been hijacked by extremists."
This Twitter comes following Elon Musk closing the deal to buy Twitter just last week. Since then, the social media platform has been at the centre of many controversies, including the uncertainty surrounding the future of the employee.
While Elon Musk has projected himself as a champion of free speech, many have come forward with doubts about Elon Musk's commitment. His public criticism of Twitter's top censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde led to a wave of abusive and hate tweets against her.
