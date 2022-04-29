OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Here's why Elon Musk tweeting the Coca-Cola slogan is breaking the internet
Listen to this article

A day after Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk joked about buying buying Coca-Cola, he shared another related tweet triggering a frenzy among the netizens. 

Elon Musk took to Twitter on on Friday to share, “Real magic is only a sip away." (Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!)" this came following his earlier tweet that he would buy the firm and put cocaine in it. Elon Musk's first tweet “@CocaCola Oh hi lol," tweet garnered nearly three lakh likes, was retweeted 24,000 times and had 17,000 replies on it.

His second tweet which read, "Real magic is only a sip away. (Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!)" posted in a thread to the previous tweet has evoked one thousand quote retweets and ten thousand retweets. “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk had tweeted, referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments.

This comes following Elon Musk clinching a deal to buy social media microblogging platform Twitter for $44 billion in cash. The social media company on Thursday reported net income of $513 million, or 61 cents a share, but that includes a big one-time gain from the sale of its MoPub business, clouding comparisons with the year-ago period.

Buying the soft drinks’ company would be a major deal with its market capitalization of $284 billion. Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout