A day after Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk joked about buying buying Coca-Cola, he shared another related tweet triggering a frenzy among the netizens.

Elon Musk took to Twitter on on Friday to share, “Real magic is only a sip away." (Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!)" this came following his earlier tweet that he would buy the firm and put cocaine in it. Elon Musk's first tweet “@CocaCola Oh hi lol," tweet garnered nearly three lakh likes, was retweeted 24,000 times and had 17,000 replies on it.

His second tweet which read, "Real magic is only a sip away. (Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!)" posted in a thread to the previous tweet has evoked one thousand quote retweets and ten thousand retweets. “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk had tweeted, referring to the drink’s original recipe when it was launched in 1886 as a tonic for various ailments.

This comes following Elon Musk clinching a deal to buy social media microblogging platform Twitter for $44 billion in cash. The social media company on Thursday reported net income of $513 million, or 61 cents a share, but that includes a big one-time gain from the sale of its MoPub business, clouding comparisons with the year-ago period.

Buying the soft drinks’ company would be a major deal with its market capitalization of $284 billion. Musk’s own fortune currently stands at $253 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)