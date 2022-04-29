Here's why Elon Musk tweeting the Coca-Cola slogan is breaking the internet

Elon Musk took to Twitter on on Friday to share, “Real magic is only a sip away." (Actual slogan of Coca-Cola!!)" this came following his earlier tweet that he would buy the firm and put cocaine in it. Elon Musk's first tweet “@CocaCola Oh hi lol," tweet garnered nearly three lakh likes, was retweeted 24,000 times and had 17,000 replies on it.