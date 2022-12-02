Kanye West's Twitter account suspended again. Here's why

Kanye West's Twitter account suspended again. Here's why1 min read . 03:06 PM IST
- Earlier in October, Musk had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye.
Two months after it was reinstated, Twitter Inc on 2 December suspended Kanye West's account again. New microblogging site owner Elon Musk said he had violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.
Earlier in October, Musk had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye.
"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted late on 1 December.
Within an hour of Musk's post, West's account was suspended. Ahead of suspending Ye's account, which had over 30 million followers, Twitter had restricted one of his tweets, reported Reuters.
The microblogging site restored the rapper's account before the completion of its $44 billion takeover by Musk, who had said that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.
On Thursday, the rapper had tweeted a photo of Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel spraying water at the back of Musk's head with a hose. He captioned the picture "Let's always remember this as my final tweet #ye24", before the account was suspended.
Responding to Ye's tweet, Musk said that his account was suspended for incitement to violence, and not for posting "an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari".
Twitter on November reinstated some controversial accounts that had been banned or suspended, including satirical website Babylon Bee and comedian Kathy Griffin.
Musk also decided to reinstate former U.S. President Donald Trump's account after a majority of Twitter users voted in favor in a poll to bring back Trump.
With Reuters inputs.
