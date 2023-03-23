Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / World /  Here’s why NATO Secretary-General wants more funds for Ukraine

Here’s why NATO Secretary-General wants more funds for Ukraine

2 min read . 12:10 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a soldier pose for a photo after an awarding ceremony at a position near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The Secretary-General asked NATO members to be prepared to spend more to reverse Russia's invasion.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans for peace in Ukraine, and that the west needs to be prepared to provide lethal aid to Kyiv over a long period.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans for peace in Ukraine, and that the west needs to be prepared to provide lethal aid to Kyiv over a long period.

Stoltenberg said that Putin was engaged in "a war of attrition", and was increasing military industrial production and "reaching out to authoritarian regimes like Iran or North Korea, and others to try to get more weapons". He called on NATO members to agree to spending a minimum of 2% of GDP on defence at the next summit, in Vilnius. Currently, only seven out of 30 member states meet this target.

Stoltenberg said that Putin was engaged in "a war of attrition", and was increasing military industrial production and "reaching out to authoritarian regimes like Iran or North Korea, and others to try to get more weapons". He called on NATO members to agree to spending a minimum of 2% of GDP on defence at the next summit, in Vilnius. Currently, only seven out of 30 member states meet this target.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's use of artillery shells was outrunning Western manufacturing, and that the need to support Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and spares would continue for a long time. The EU agreed to supply Ukraine with a million rounds of shells earlier this week, enough for six months. However, Stoltenberg called on NATO members to be prepared to spend more to reverse Russia's invasion.

Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's use of artillery shells was outrunning Western manufacturing, and that the need to support Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and spares would continue for a long time. The EU agreed to supply Ukraine with a million rounds of shells earlier this week, enough for six months. However, Stoltenberg called on NATO members to be prepared to spend more to reverse Russia's invasion.

Also Read: China sending lethal aid to Russia, likely shift Ukraine war dynamics in Putin's favour

Also Read: China sending lethal aid to Russia, likely shift Ukraine war dynamics in Putin's favour

Stoltenberg thought that the west had already provided enough military equipment, including tanks, fighting vehicles and rocket artillery, "to enable the Ukrainians to retake territory to liberate more and more land" seized by Russia after the initial invasion in February 2022. However, he did not rule out member states sending F-16s or other western jets to Ukraine, after an emotive "wings for freedom" plea by its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in February.

Stoltenberg thought that the west had already provided enough military equipment, including tanks, fighting vehicles and rocket artillery, "to enable the Ukrainians to retake territory to liberate more and more land" seized by Russia after the initial invasion in February 2022. However, he did not rule out member states sending F-16s or other western jets to Ukraine, after an emotive "wings for freedom" plea by its president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in February.

The NATO head also emphasised the need to dissuade China from supplying arms to Russia, also running short on key munitions. China was told that there would be "consequences" if it supplied lethal aid to Moscow. A serious effort by China to act as a mediator in the conflict must be accompanied by an attempt "to understand Ukraine's perspectives," the NATO chief said. He called on China to engage with President Zelenskiy directly.

The NATO head also emphasised the need to dissuade China from supplying arms to Russia, also running short on key munitions. China was told that there would be "consequences" if it supplied lethal aid to Moscow. A serious effort by China to act as a mediator in the conflict must be accompanied by an attempt "to understand Ukraine's perspectives," the NATO chief said. He called on China to engage with President Zelenskiy directly.

Is China helping Russia against Ukraine?

While there have been allegations that China may be considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia, there is currently no concrete evidence that China is overtly providing Russia with weapons for use in the Ukraine war. Chinese President Xi Jinping has just had a significant trip to Russia.

Is China helping Russia against Ukraine?

While there have been allegations that China may be considering supplying weapons and ammunition to Russia, there is currently no concrete evidence that China is overtly providing Russia with weapons for use in the Ukraine war. Chinese President Xi Jinping has just had a significant trip to Russia.

Also Read: Modi govt doesn’t understand China’s actual threat: Rahul Gandhi

Also Read: Modi govt doesn’t understand China’s actual threat: Rahul Gandhi

However, experts from the West suggest that China may be secretly selling high-tech products, including semiconductors and civilian drones, which could be used for military purposes. China has become an increasingly important trading partner for Russia as it seeks to soften the impact of economic sanctions imposed by some countries in response to its invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, China's overall trade with Russia hit a record high level of $190 billion, a 30% increase from the year before.

However, experts from the West suggest that China may be secretly selling high-tech products, including semiconductors and civilian drones, which could be used for military purposes. China has become an increasingly important trading partner for Russia as it seeks to soften the impact of economic sanctions imposed by some countries in response to its invasion of Ukraine. In 2022, China's overall trade with Russia hit a record high level of $190 billion, a 30% increase from the year before.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP