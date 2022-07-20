Here's why Omicron variant is highly transmissible, New study finds out

As per IANS, the sub-variant was dubbed to be dangerous, nicknamed as 'Centaurus' by Twitter users. "I disagree that BA.2.75 or Centaurus is of concern. In spite of media & Twitter hype," Tulio de Oliveira, Director at Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) in South Africa, said in a tweet. It is because the sub-variant has led to "very low increase of cases and deaths in India", said de Oliveira led the team of scientists who discovered the Omicron variant of Covid.