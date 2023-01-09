Here's why Prince Harry can be ‘barred’ from US over his recent comments

Here's why Prince Harry can be ‘barred’ from US over his recent comments2 min read . 11:56 AM IST
- Prince Harry has been living in California since 2020 after his wedding to Meghan Markle.
UK Royal, Prince Harry who has been living in United States with his wife Meghan Markle is now facing repercussions of the revelations made in his book. According to reports in The Daily Mail he could be barred from the US over admission that he has taken drugs.
The Duke of Sussex, who is coming up with his autobiography, Spare, has put his visa ‘at risk’ after confessing to doing cocaine, smoking cannabis and taking hallucinogenic mushrooms. According to US visa law, an applicant can be denied visa over history of consuming illegal substances.
In his yet to be released memoir, Harry has talked about taking cocaine on a shooting weekend at age of 17 and confessed to doing 'few more lines' on other occasions.
According to US authorities, typically applicants with illegal substance history would be denied a visa, however, entry is granted on a case-to-case basis, The Sunday Times claimed.
US immigration rules state an individual's 'current and/or past actions, such as drug or criminal activities . . . may make the applicant ineligible for a visa'. Daily Mail claims, Harry may be holding a spousal visa, sponsored by his American wife, or an O-1 visa which is given to people with ‘extraordinary ability’. Such visa usually comes up for renewal after 3 years. As Harry shifted to California in 2020 his visa is up for renewal later this year.
If Harry had owned up to his drug usage earlier he would have been denied residency, as anyone seeking residency is asked a series of questions pertaining to their criminal and drug history
'He would have been asked [about drug use]. If he was truthful in his answers, he should have been denied,' Prof Alberto Benítez, director of George Washington University's Immigration Clinic was quoted in The Telegraph.
According a Times report, ‘Visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases. We cannot speculate on whether someone may or may not be eligible for a visa.’
'Whenever an individual applies for a US visa, a consular officer reviews the facts of the case and determines whether the applicant is eligible for that visa based on US law.'
