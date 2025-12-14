Hero moment at Bondi Beach: Video shows bystander lunging at gunman, snatching his weapon - Watch video

Following the tragic Bondi Beach mass shooting incident in Sydney, Australia, a video has emerged on social media showing how a person is trying to disarm one of the gunmen.

The visuals emerged as twelve people were killed, and approximately a dozen others were injured when gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday, 14 December, Reuters reported, citing Australian officials.

The video, posted by Spectator Index on X, displayed how a bystander ran towards the gunman, grabbed the arms and shot the perpetrator multiple times.

Watch video here —

Livemint could not verify the footage independently to determine whether the visuals are from the Bondi Beach incident.

Social media users react Reacting to the video, several social media users lauded the man's courage to confront the gunman.

One of the users said, “To have such bravery & courage in a moment of sheer terror is beyond words. How many lives did he save by doing this. An Australian hero.”

Another wrote, “What did I just watch? This is straight out of a movie. This is the bravest thing I’ve seen.”

A user said, “This brave old man attacked one of the shooters and snatched the gun from him. What a guy. Salute! 🫡”

Another user commented, “It took a tremendous amount of bravery for this execution. This is a real life super man.”

“This super man deserves a Tax exemption for the rest of his life,” added another.

“Exceptional courage shown in face of adversity,” a user wrote.

Bondi Beach mass shooting New South Wales police informed that two people had been taken into custody, while the Australian Broadcasting Corp stated that at least one of the gunmen was among those killed, Reuters reported

About twelve people were taken to local hospitals after the shooting, the news portal quoted a New South Wales ambulance spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as "shocking and distressing," stating that “emergency responders are on the ground and working to save lives.”

Claims of targeting Jews Some even claimed that the mass shooting incident was a targeted attack on Jewish people.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated that Jewish individuals who went to light the first Hanukkah candle on the beach were attacked by "vile terrorists".

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed deep shock and concern over the shooting.

“These are the results of the anti-Semitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years, with the anti-Semitic and inciting calls of 'Globalise the Intifada' that were realised today,” the news portal quoted Saar.

Bondi Beach is one of the world's most famous beaches, which is typically crowded with locals and tourists, especially on weekend evenings.