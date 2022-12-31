Hershey's sued over heavy metals in dark chocolate

Hershey's sued over heavy metals in dark chocolate2 min read . 01:49 PM IST
A lawsuit has been filed in the United States on Hershey's wherein a customer has accused that the company is selling dark chocolate that contains harmful levels of lead and cadmium.
The lawsuit was filed by Christopher Lazazzaro in the federal court in Central Islip, New York. The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million of damages, including at least $500 per transaction under New York law.
Lazazzaro said that he would not have bought or would have paid less for chocolates if Hershey had disclosed their metal content, as reported by Reuters
He said that reasonable consumers would be turned off by such levels because they pose a "serious health risk." He said that consumers rely on Hershey to be truthful about ingredients in its products.
This lawsuit came after the recent Consumer Report unveiled the results of scientific testing of 28 dark chocolate bars for lead and cadmium.
The magazine said that while all 28 dark chocolates contained the heavy metals, 23 including chocolate from Dove, Godiva, Lindt and Trader Joe's contained potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat one ounce of chocolate a day.
As per Hershey's Special Dark bar and Lily's 70% bar were high in lead, while Lily's 85% bar was high in lead and cadmium.
As per the Consumer Report, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate one ounce was 144 percent high in lead and 42 percent in cadmium, Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate was 265 percent high in lead and 30 percent high cadmium than the normal levels. Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate were both high in lead and cadmium, one ounce was 143 percent high in lead and 101 percent high in cadmium.
The report also found five chocolates which included brands like Mast, Taza, Valrhona, Ghirardelli with relatively low levels of both lead and cadmium.
Some studies suggest that the antioxidants and relatively low levels of sugar in dark chocolate could help prevent cardiovascular disease.
The report suggest that single ounce of highest cadmium and lead levels in tests is unlikely to cause any immediate harm, however, risk comes with frequent consumption.
Apart from this, heavy metals are also in certain other foods, including other nutritious foods like carrots, sweet potatoes, and spinach.
Meanwhile, Hershey had bought Lily's for $425 million in June 2021.
