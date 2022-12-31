Hershey's sued over heavy metals in dark chocolate

As per the Consumer Report, Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate one ounce was 144 percent high in lead and 42 percent in cadmium, Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate was 265 percent high in lead and 30 percent high cadmium than the normal levels. Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate were both high in lead and cadmium, one ounce was 143 percent high in lead and 101 percent high in cadmium.