‘He’s aged 20 years’: Is Prince Harry going bald? Social media abuzz while expert blames it on THIS1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:29 PM IST
Prince Harry's Netflix documentary 'Heart of Invictus' generates admiration but also brings attention to his receding hairline.
Prince Harry's venture into the world of streaming has generated both admiration for his documentary and chatter about his receding hairline. The Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated Netflix documentary titled Heart of Invictus was released on August 30.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message