Prince Harry's venture into the world of streaming has generated both admiration for his documentary and chatter about his receding hairline. The Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated Netflix documentary titled Heart of Invictus was released on August 30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the attention showered on the documentary, a different spotlight fell on Prince Harry himself. Observers took to social media, their focus shifting from the documentary's content to the Royal's thinning hair. Critiques, both pointed and lighthearted, surfaced on various platforms.

Hair restoration expert Spencer Stevenson, also known as Spex Hair, has weighed in on the matter. He explains that Prince Harry's hair loss is typical of male pattern baldness, a common occurrence among men. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While genetics are primarily responsible for this condition, Stevenson suggests that the extraordinary stress Prince Harry has experienced in recent years, coupled with strained relations with his family, could be exacerbating the situation, The Daily Star reported.

Stevenson's analysis extends to the measures Prince Harry seems to have taken to conceal his thinning hair. According to the expert, the royal appears to be using Nanogen fibres, a popular choice in the realm of celebrity solutions for disguising hair loss.

"Spray on hair again Harry? You’re completely bald on top ! Does it Looks like can spray this time maybe?" one social media user posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Harry’s PTSD happened after marrying MM it has nothing to do with Afghanistan. We all have watched H’s drastic transformation both physically & mentally. He seems to have aged by 10 years. His hair was there then it was a big bald spot. I don’t recognize Harry anymore," wrote another.

“Harry laughing at William for being bald is like Lizzo shaming her back up dancers for being Fat! Ironic! Did the photoshop create all these hair patches or was it Meg after she heard him say in court that he would still be with Chelsy had the press not ruined things?" came from another.

“I’m sorry but what’s with Harry’s bald patches and why does he look like he’s aged 20 years??" posted one user on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}