‘Hey Canada’: Justin Trudeau shares ‘one last thing’ for his country as ’unapologetic’ Canadian

Outgoing Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shared “one last message” as “unapologetic Canadian” for his country on his last day on the post. On Friday, March 14, Mark Carney who was recently elected as the leader of the Liberal Party will take oath as 24th Prime Minister on Friday.

In a video message, which was captioned ‘Hey Canada, one last thing’, Justin Trudeau said, “I am so proud of Canadians, I am proud to serve the country so full of people who stand up for what's right, rise to every occasion, always have each others' backs, when it matters the most.”

“This maybe my last day here in this office but I will always be boldly and unapologetically. My only ask is no matter what the world throws at us, you always be the same,” he said.

Mark Carney will be taking the reins of Canada from Justin Trudeau after he secured a win in the Liberal leadership on the first ballot held on Sunday.

On his first day as Liberal leader, Mark Carney met Justin Trudeau at the Prime Minister's Office to discuss about how long of a transition period would be needed. By the end of the day, Mark Carney stated the changeover would be “seamless” and “quick.”

In his final speech as Liberal leader, Justin Trudeau highlighted the ‘achievements’ of the Liberal Party and said, “I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it.”

He said that “there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth!” He also urged his supporters to keep fighting for their country as hard as they can.

He said, "Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given." He said, “None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort.”