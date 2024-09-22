Hezbollah targets Israeli facilities in response to attacks, escalating tensions after significant airstrikes in Beirut, resulting in civilian casualties. Israel retaliates with airstrikes across Lebanon, raising concerns of an all-out war amid ongoing violence since Gaza war.

Hezbollah launched over 100 rockets early Sunday across northern Israel, targeting areas near Haifa and marking a significant escalation in hostilities. This attack prompted Israel to retaliate with hundreds of airstrikes across Lebanon, raising concerns of an all-out war.

The escalation comes after Israel started shifting focus on the North, targeting Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon with pager blasts and talkie blasts.

Air Raid Alerts Sound Across Northern Israel The rocket barrage triggered air raid sirens throughout northern Israel, sending thousands of residents scrambling for shelter. The Israeli military reported that many rockets were aimed at civilian areas, highlighting a dangerous shift from previous strikes that targeted military positions.

One rocket hit near a residential building in Kiryat Bialik, injuring at least three people and igniting fires in nearby structures.

Casualties and Response from Lebanon Lebanon's Health Ministry reported one casualty and another injury from an Israeli strike near the border. This barrage followed a devastating Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday, which resulted in at least 45 deaths, including that of a prominent Hezbollah leader, alongside many women and children.

The Israeli military confirmed it targeted around 400 militant sites in southern Lebanon over the last 24 hours, preventing a more significant attack.

Israel-Lebanon Broader Conflict Dynamics In addition to the rocket fire, the Israeli military intercepted several aerial devices launched from Iraq after Hezbollah claimed a drone attack on Israel. In a precautionary measure, Israel's Health Ministry announced that hospitals in northern areas would relocate operations to protected spaces within their facilities.

Separately, Israeli forces raided the West Bank bureau of Al-Jazeera, which had been banned earlier this year, alleging it acted as a platform for militant propaganda—claims denied by the broadcaster.

Middle East: Ongoing Tensions and Hostilities The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has escalated since the outbreak of the Gaza war nearly a year ago, when Hezbollah began firing rockets in solidarity with Hamas. This ongoing violence has resulted in dozens of fatalities in Israel and hundreds in Lebanon, displacing thousands on both sides.

While neither side appears eager for a full-scale war, tensions have reached new heights. Hezbollah has refrained from targeting significant cities like Tel Aviv but has indicated a willingness to escalate further. The group stated it would only cease its attacks if a cease-fire in Gaza were established—an agreement that remains elusive amid stalled negotiations led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar.

Hezbollah's New Weapons and Targeting Strategies Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for launching dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles—newly introduced weaponry—targeting the Ramat David airbase near Haifa. This was described as retaliation for previous Israeli attacks that resulted in civilian casualties.

The group also mentioned targeting facilities associated with the Rafael defence firm in Haifa as a response to attacks that killed at least 37 Hezbollah members, including two children. While Israel has not officially confirmed its involvement in those incidents, it has stated that such actions aim to disrupt Hezbollah's operational capabilities.