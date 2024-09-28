Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, killed in Israeli airstrike? Know all details here

  • Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon reportedly killed Zainab Nasrallah, daughter of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. While the claim was made by an Israeli news channel, there is official confirmation from Hezbollah.

Livemint
Updated28 Sep 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital overnight into September 28, sending panicked families fleeing massive strikes that were reportedly targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo by AFP)
Israeli fighter jets bombarded the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital overnight into September 28, sending panicked families fleeing massive strikes that were reportedly targeting Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo by AFP)

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, daughter Zainab Nasrallah, has been reportedly killed by Israeli airstrike which was carried out in Lebanon on Friday. Israel's Channel 12 reported her death, however, neither Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities has so far made any official confirmation on this.

If the report is true then this could further escalate the situation between Israel and Hezbollah.

All you need to know about Zainab Nasrallah

-Zainab Nasrallah is the daughter of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, a political and militant group based in Lebanon.

- While there isn't much detailed information about her personal life, reports state that Zainab has been known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices.

-Earlier in 2022, she had spoken about her family's reaction to the death of her brother Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997. She had said, “When my brother Hadi was ‘martyred,’ my parents did not shed a single tear,” as quoted by interview on Al-Manar TV. 

The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings. As per the Lebanon’s health ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded. It is said to be the biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year and appeared likely to push the escalating conflict closer to full-fledged war.

 

MoreLess
First Published:28 Sep 2024, 01:46 PM IST
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, killed in Israeli airstrike? Know all details here

