Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, daughter Zainab Nasrallah, has been reportedly killed by Israeli airstrike which was carried out in Lebanon on Friday. Israel's Channel 12 reported her death, however, neither Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities has so far made any official confirmation on this.

If the report is true then this could further escalate the situation between Israel and Hezbollah.

All you need to know about Zainab Nasrallah -Zainab Nasrallah is the daughter of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, a political and militant group based in Lebanon.

- While there isn't much detailed information about her personal life, reports state that Zainab has been known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices.

-Earlier in 2022, she had spoken about her family's reaction to the death of her brother Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997. She had said, “When my brother Hadi was ‘martyred,’ my parents did not shed a single tear," as quoted by interview on Al-Manar TV.