Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi killed in Beirut airstrike, claims Israel military

Qabisi was struck alongside additional central commanders of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force, said the Israel military.

Reuters
Updated24 Sep 2024, 09:02 PM IST
Residents and rescuers check a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Residents and rescuers check a building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(AP)

Israel's military said on Tuesday it killed Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the commander of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force, in an airstrike in Beirut.

Qabisi was struck alongside additional central commanders of Hezbollah's missiles and rockets force, the military said in a statement.

It added that he joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and has since held several significant military roles within the organization, and was responsible for planning and executing numerous attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers.

"Over the years and during the war, he was responsible for launching missiles toward the Israeli civilians," the military said, “Qabisi was a significant source of knowledge in the field of missiles and had close ties to senior military leaders in Hezbollah.”

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 09:02 PM IST
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 09:02 PM IST

