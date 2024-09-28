Israel's IAF executed a targeted strike, killing Muhammad Ali Ismail, Commander of Hezbollah’s Missile Unit, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, in southern Lebanon, the IAF stated on X.

Israel Hezbollah news: The Israeli military, on Saturday early morning(local time), claimed that Muhammad Ali Ismail, the Commander of Hezbollah's Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, have been eliminated in a 'precise airstrike' carried out by the forces, stated reports.

Muhammad Ali Ismail's death comes after the killing of the “terrorist" Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, the Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, stated the IDF. It added that other senior commanders of the military group have also been killed.

'Responsible for many acts of terrorism…' Israeli jets killed "Muhammad Ali Ismail, the commander of Hezbollah's missile unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy," the military said in a statement on X, adding that "other Hezbollah commanders and terrorists were eliminated".

The statement also mentioned that Ismail was "responsible for many acts of terrorism...including rocket launches towards the territory of the State of Israel and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile towards the centre of the country last Wednesday".

So far, Hezbollah has not confirmed or denied Israel's announcement about the commanders, reported AFP.

700 killed, 20 airstrikes The continuous firing between Israel Hezbollah has killed more than 700 people in Lebanon in the past week, including both civilians and Hezbollah operatives.

According to a report by Reuters, witnesses heard more than 20 separate airstrikes being conducted before dawn on Saturday in Beirut.

These airstrikes, which were allegedly meant to target Hezbollah operatives, have killed six people and wounded 91, according to provisional data given by Lebanon's health ministry on Saturday.

Seven buildings were also demolished in the strikes, where Israeli forces claim weapons were being stored. Hezbollah, on the other hand has denied that they had established a weapons depot in Beirut.

'Flagrant war crime…' Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned Israel's air strikes on the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut.

Pezeshkian described the attacks as a "flagrant war crime" that have brought Israel's ‘true nature of terrorism’ to the forefront, stated reports.

