Hezbollah fighters retreat north after truce, past Lebanese civilians heading home
Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 29 Nov 2024, 06:21 PM IST
SummaryHow the militants’ withdrawal unfolds is a key test of the truce deal, which also requires Israeli forces to leave Lebanon.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NABATIEH, Lebanon—Exhausted Hezbollah fighters filed past a throng of civilians through this small Lebanese city on Thursday, withdrawing northward a day after a cease-fire aimed at halting more than a year of fighting between the Iranian-backed militant group and Israel.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less