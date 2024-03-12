Active Stocks
Hezbollah fires at least 100 rockets into Israel as Palestinians starve in Gaza during Ramadan | 10 updates

Written By Sayantani Biswas

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October, but several Israeli strikes have recently hit Hezbollah positions further north, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

This picture taken from a position in northern Israel shows Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system intercepting rockets fired from south Lebanon over the Har Dove area on March 10, 2024, amid increasing cross-border tensions between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel as fighting continues with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. (AFP)

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah has said that they have fired at least 100 rockets into Israel. The claim of attack comes only a day after Israeli forces reportedly attacked Palestinians worshipping at the Al-Aqsa mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. 

Further, the Israeli military had fired rockets towards Lebanon's eastern city of Baalbek that killed one person, before the Hezbollah launched the rocket attack in retaliation. Notably, the 100 rocket attack was thwarted by the advanced Iron Dome defense mechanism in Israel. 

This was "in response to the Israeli attacks on our people, villages and cities, most recently near the city of Baalbek and the killing of a citizen", Hezbollah said.

Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October, but several Israeli strikes have recently hit Hezbollah positions further north, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

Here are 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas war

-The Hezbollah launched more than 100 katyusha rocket on Tuesday morning targeting two military bases in Israel in the occupied Golan Heights, according to a statement by the fighter group

-Meanwhile, Hezbollah has said that their chief Hassan Nasrallah met with Khalil al-Hayya, a leading member of Hamas's political bureau. They discussed ceasefire for the Gaza war, as well as attacks by Hamas's regional allies to support its war efforts

-Israel has however, remained consistent in their claims that they will rid the Gaza Strip of Hamas leader and has refused to ceasefire despite global condemnation. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also said any truce in Gaza would not change Israel's goal of pushing Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon, by force or diplomacy.

-Meanwhile, amid speculation of ceasefire, mediator Qatar has said Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel, Hamas fighters from Gaza are 'not near a deal' for truce

-Meanwhile UN has flagged an impending famine in Gaza, prompting Joe Biden-led US to orchestrate air-drop aids for Gaza and a temporary pier for the battered strip on the Mediterranean Sea

-The United States, Qatar and Egypt had tried to broker a cease-fire and hostage release ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began on Sunday.

-A quarter of Gaza's population is starving, according to the United Nations., because they cannot find enough food or afford it at vastly inflated prices.

-According to an AP report, on Monday, the first day of the month of Ramadan, Palestinians children from Gaza lined up at a charity kitchen in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp with pots in hand. Each was given a small portion of cooked carrots and sweet potatoes to break the dawn-to-dusk fast.

-Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Israeli offensive launched in response to the attack has killed at least 31,112 Palestinians.

-The war between Israel and Hamas that inflated on 7 October, threatens to spill over across the Middle East as Iran-backed groups allied with Hamas trade fire with US and Israeli forces.

 

Published: 12 Mar 2024, 04:55 PM IST
