Hezbollah fires at least 100 rockets into Israel as Palestinians starve in Gaza during Ramadan | 10 updates
Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged near-daily cross-border fire since the Gaza war erupted in October, but several Israeli strikes have recently hit Hezbollah positions further north, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.
The Lebanon-based Hezbollah has said that they have fired at least 100 rockets into Israel. The claim of attack comes only a day after Israeli forces reportedly attacked Palestinians worshipping at the Al-Aqsa mosque during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message