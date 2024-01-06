Hezbollah Fires Rocket Barrage Into Israel as Blinken Mounts New De-Escalation Push

Militants in Lebanon launched about 40 rockets into Israel on Saturday—one of the largest such barrages in recent months—as the Biden administration’s top diplomat arrived in the region to defuse an escalating Middle East crisis resulting from the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military said it fired back at militants who had been launching rockets. Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group, said it fired rockets at an Israeli observation post as an initial response to the killing of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri on Tuesday.

The killing of Arouri and six other people in an airstrike on an office in Beirut, along with intensifying attacks by Hezbollah, is raising the risk that Israel’s three-month-old war with Hamas in Gaza could spiral into a broader regional confrontation that could draw in the U.S., Iran, and Tehran’s network of militia allies throughout the region.

Lebanese officials said Arouri’s killing was a suspected Israeli attack. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied carrying out the strike. Israeli leaders have sworn to hunt down Hamas’ leadership after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack that killed more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians.

More than 22,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since Israel launched a military operation in Gaza aimed at toppling Hamas from power, according to Palestinian health officials. The number doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians.

“We are in a very high state of readiness in the north, prepared in defense and offense," said Daniel Hagari, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, on Friday night, referring to the threat of attacks from Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, on Friday said the group’s response to Arouri’s death was “undoubtedly coming."

“We will not remain silent about a violation of this level because this means that all of Lebanon will be exposed," he said in a televised speech.

The U.S. and Israel have designated Hamas and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations.

Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire since the beginning of the war, with hostilities escalating in recent weeks. A full-scale war could be devastating for both sides because of Hezbollah’s arsenal of missiles and other weapons provided by Iran. During Israel’s last war with the group in 2006, Israeli warplanes bombed the Beirut airport and other key infrastructure.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who arrived in Istanbul on Friday night at the start of a regional tour that will include Israel and several Arab countries, is expected to discuss efforts to contain the growing crisis. The European Union’s foreign-policy chief, Josep Borrell, meanwhile, is in Beirut, where he said he aims to de-escalate the worsening tension in the region.

The conflict has heightened the risks for U.S. military forces in the region who have increasingly come under attack by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. Since mid-October, there have been at least 115 attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria according to U.S. officials. The war in Gaza has also strained U.S. relations with Arab security partners and key allies such as Turkey who have criticized U.S. backing for Israel and called for a cease-fire amid the mounting civilian death toll in the enclave.

The war is also having a ripple effect on the global economy after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels forced major shipping companies to divert ships from the Red Sea and the Suez Canal in recent weeks, instead sending ships around the Horn of Africa. The U.S. issued an ultimatum to the Iranian-backed Houthis this week warning of consequences for further attacks on ships, a prelude to possible military strikes against the group.

A senior U.S. official said Washington is walking a tightrope in the region, calling on regional actors to use their influence to avoid an escalation on one hand while insisting that the U.S. will defend its personnel and ships transiting the region.

The official said that the conversations in Israel were expected to be difficult and to focus on planning for the future of Gaza in the aftermath of the current war. The U.S. and Israel are at odds over who should control Gaza, with Israeli leaders rejecting U.S. calls for the Palestinian Authority to take control.

Blinken is set to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday along with the country’s foreign minister. He is also expected to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete.

Erdogan, a longtime critic of Israel who has opposed the Biden administration’s backing for the war, is a key actor who holds leverage over the U.S. as it tries to achieve its broader strategic aims. The Turkish president has delayed his country’s approval of Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization while seeking U.S. concessions including the approval of a new fleet of F-16 warplanes.

The senior U.S. official said Turkey will approve Sweden’s accession in the near future and that the Biden administration is confident Congress will approve the F-16 sale to Turkey.

Carrie Keller-Lynn and Summer Said contributed to this article.

