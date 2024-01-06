Hezbollah fires rocket barrage into Israel as Blinken mounts new de-escalation push

The conflict has heightened the risks for U.S. military forces in the region who have increasingly come under attack by Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria. Since mid-October, there have been at least 115 attacks on U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria according to U.S. officials. The war in Gaza has also strained U.S. relations with Arab security partners and key allies such as Turkey who have criticized U.S. backing for Israel and called for a cease-fire amid the mounting civilian death toll in the enclave.