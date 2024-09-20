Hezbollah hunts for security gaps, moles as it reels from brutal week
Summer Said , Jared Malsin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Sep 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Summary
- Hezbollah was scrambling to recover from a week of blows delivered by Israel, including airstrikes and exploding electronic devices.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hezbollah was scrambling Friday to recover from a week of blows delivered by Israel, including an unusually heavy series of airstrikes across southern Lebanon and attacks that caused electronic devices carried by thousands of the militant group’s members to explode virtually simultaneously across the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less