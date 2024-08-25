Hezbollah declares completion of large-scale attack on Israeli positions amid denial of Israeli Defense claims

Hezbollah announced the completion of a major military operation against Israeli positions, following a large-scale assault involving rockets and drones. The Iran-backed group dismissed Israel's claims of thwarting the attack, labeling them as unfounded

Hezbollah launches large-scale rocket, drone attack on Israel following assassination of senior commander
Hezbollah launches large-scale rocket, drone attack on Israel following assassination of senior commander(AFP)

Hezbollah launched a large-scale attack on Israel on August 25, firing hundreds of rockets and drones. The Iranian-backed group claimed this was in retaliation for the recent assassination of a high-ranking commander in Beirut, as per Reuters.

"Our military operation today is completed and accomplished," the Iran-backed group said in a statement. Israeli "claims of pre-emptive action it carried out... and the thwarting of the resistance's attack are empty claims", it added.

The Israeli military reported striking targets in Lebanon shortly before the Hezbollah assault, citing intelligence that suggested an imminent attack. Hezbollah stated it had fired over 320 Katyusha rockets at Israel, claiming to have hit 11 military targets. The group described this as "the first phase" of its response to the killing of senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut, warning that their full retaliation would unfold over time, the report added.

In response to the escalating situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an emergency cabinet meeting. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant issued a statement asserting Israel's right to self-defense: "We have conducted precise strikes in Lebanon in order to thwart an imminent threat against the citizens of Israel. We are closely following developments in Beirut, and we are determined to use all the means at our disposal in order to defend our citizens," as quoted by Reuters.

The Israeli military mobilized its Iron Dome defense system to intercept incoming rockets, while also issuing civil defense instructions to limit public gatherings. Flights at Ben Gurion airport were temporarily suspended but were expected to resume operations by morning.

This surge in hostilities has raised concerns about a potential wider regional conflict. The White House reported that President Joe Biden was closely monitoring the situation, with National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett stating, "At his direction, senior U.S. officials have been communicating continuously with their Israeli counterparts. We will keep supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and we will keep working for regional stability," as quoted by Reuters.

The attacks come amid ongoing efforts in Cairo to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza and a potential hostage exchange.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

