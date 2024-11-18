Hezbollah media chief Mohammed Afif killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

An Israeli strike in Beirut killed Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif. Confirmed by Hezbollah, the strike targeted the Syrian Ba'ath Party's headquarters. Afif was a key figure in Hezbollah, known for hosting press conferences and managing Al-Manar television.

Updated18 Nov 2024, 08:35 AM IST
FILE - Hezbollah's chief spokesman Mohammed Afif gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)
FILE - Hezbollah’s chief spokesman Mohammed Afif gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)(AP)

An Israeli strike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on Sunday resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif, according to the Times of Israel. Hezbollah has confirmed Afif's death.

Afif was killed in an IDF strike on the headquarters of the Syrian Ba'ath Party in central Beirut, Times of Israel reported.

Israel is yet to confirm the killing of the Hezbollah spokesman, as per the Times of Israel.

According to Al Jazeera, Mohammed Afif was a prominent figure for Hezbollah, having hosted several press conferences where he provided updates on Israeli airstrikes. He also managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station for several years before becoming the group's top media relations officer.

In recent statements, Afif had asserted that Hezbollah possessed enough weapons to engage in a "long war" against Israel, according to Al Jazeera.

His assassination marks another step in Israel's ongoing efforts to target and eliminate key members of Hezbollah's leadership.

Earlier Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah after Lebanon-based group named Hashem Safieddine as its head.

On Sunday, three suspects were arrested for throwing flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The assassination underscores Israel’s ongoing strategy to dismantle Hezbollah’s leadership.
  • Afif’s role in Hezbollah highlights the intertwining of media and military operations within militant groups.
  • The incident may further exacerbate the already volatile situation in Lebanon and the broader Middle East.

First Published:18 Nov 2024, 08:35 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldHezbollah media chief Mohammed Afif killed in Israeli strike on Beirut

