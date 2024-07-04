Hezbollah says it fired 200 rockets into Israel after its commander's killing

Retaliating to the IDF strike that killed one of its senior commanders, the Lebanon-based Hezbollah group on Thursday said it launched over 200 rockets at several military bases in Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, there were no reports of casualties so far.

Israel confirmed the development. "Numerous projectiles and suspicious aerial targets" entered its territory from Lebanon, the country said, adding many of them were intercepted.

On Wednesday, Israel acknowledged that it had killed Mohammad Naameh Nasser, who headed one of Hezbollah's three regional divisions in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah launched scores of Katyusha rockets and Falaq rockets with heavy warheads into northern Israel and the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, newswire AFP reported.

The report said that Siren alerts for rockets and air attacks were sounded across Israeli areas bordering Lebanon and in the annexed Golan Heights.

17 alerts were sounded over 90 minutes in different parts of the northern region, from Nahariya in the west to the Golan in the east, AFP quoted Israel Army as saying, amid increasing fears that cross-border clashes between Hamas ally Hezbollah and Israel could escalate into an all-out war.

A report said that Iraqi militant groups warned they are ready to enter the fray against Israel and the United States.

A field commander of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq said there would be "escalation for escalation" in the event of a full-scale war in Lebanon.

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, the commander said the Iran-backed group had already sent "experts and advisors" to Lebanon.

The War in Gaza broke out after Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out attacks in southern Israel on October 7.

The conflict quickly widened to involve several pro-Iran armed groups in the "Axis of Resistance", expressing solidarity with the Palestinians and demanding an end to the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

The alliance includes Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have attacked Israel and Israeli-linked ships, but also armed groups in Syria and Iraq.

