Hezbollah signals it will halt its attack when Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip stops
Mediators are seeking to secure a Gaza truce, which U.S. President Joe Biden has said he hopes will be in place by the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, expected to start this year on March 10
BEIRUT: The Iran-backed Hezbollah signalled on Thursday that it would halt its attacks on Israel from Lebanon when the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip stops, but that it was also ready to keep on fighting if Israel continued hostilities.
