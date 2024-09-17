Following deadly explosions in Lebanon attributed to Israel, Hezbollah vowed retaliation, holding Israel responsible for civilian casualties. Meanwhile, Israel's cabinet updated its war objectives, now targeting Hezbollah's actions, and the UN expressed deep concern over the escalating violence.

Hezbollah has vowed to deliver "fair punishment" to Israel following a series of devastating pager explosions across Lebanon that resulted in eight fatalities, including the son of a Hezbollah MP, and injured Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon.

The explosions, which have wounded approximately 2,750 people, have been attributed to a possible Israeli attack. War monitor showed that 14 people were wounded in Syria in Hezbollah pager blasts

"We hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression," AFP quoted Hezbollah statement. The Lebanon's fighter group added that Israel "will certainly receive its just punishment for this sinful aggression".

In a statement released on Tuesday, Hezbollah accused Israel of being "fully responsible" for the coordinated blasts. The militant group has pledged retaliation, asserting that Israel will face consequences for the alleged aggression.

According to a Reuters report, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was not harmed in the spree of pager blasts across Lebanon, a senior Hezbollah fighter said on Tuesday.

What did Hezbollah say? "After examining all the facts, current data and available information about the sinful attack that took place this afternoon, we hold the Israeli enemy fully responsible for this criminal aggression, which also targeted civilians and led to the deaths of a number of martyrs and the injury of a large number with various wounds." a Hezbollah statement read.

“Our martyrs and wounded are the symbol of our struggle and sacrifices on the road to Jerusalem, a victory for our honorable people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, and continuous field support. Our position of victory, support, and endorsement of the valiant Palestinian resistance will remain a source of pride for us in this world and the hereafter.", the statement added.

"This treacherous and criminal enemy will certainly receive his just punishment for this sinful aggression, whether he expects it or not, and God is witness to what we say." the statement read.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed deep concern over the troubling developments in Lebanon, highlighting the situation's "extremely volatile" nature, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, Dujarric emphasized the United Nations' condemnation of any harm to civilians, underscoring the international body's commitment to addressing the crisis.

Israeli Breach in Pager Explosion? On Tuesday, Israel had announced an expansion its war objectives beyond the initial focus on Hamas, following the militant group's October 7 attacks.

Israel's updated strategy now includes addressing Hezbollah's actions along the northern border with Lebanon.