New video of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar ’hiding’ in tunnel hours before October 7 massacre emerges | Watch

IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani on Sunday released footage on Saturday showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar moving his belongings into a tunnel in Gaza just hours before the 7 October attack that triggered the ongoing conflict.

LTC Shoshani wrote in a post on X, “Sinwar hours before the 7 October massacre: taking down his TV into his tunnel, hiding underneath his civilians, and preparing to watch his terrorists murder, kidnap and rape.”

In the video, Sinwar, along with his wife and children, transports items such as a television, water, pillows, and mattresses into the tunnel, which Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari identified as being located beneath the family home in Khan Younis. The children are seen holding school bags while his wife carries a black purse. At the end of the footage, Sinwar takes the television set into the tunnel.

This footage was made public following Sinwar's death during a firefight in Rafah, where he was ultimately cornered in a destroyed building.

During a press briefing, Hagari presented images of the underground compound, which included toilets, showers, and a kitchen, along with food, cash, and documents. In contrast, Hamas described Sinwar's death as heroic and labeled Hagari's statements as “blatant lies.”

In Gaza, reactions to Yahya Sinwar’s death were mixed. Some mourned his killing, while others expressed relief and hope that it might help bring an end to the devastating war triggered by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which he is believed to have directed. Across the Arab and Muslim world, opinions about Sinwar's death varied significantly, reflecting a complex and deeply divided sentiment regarding the ongoing conflict, AFP reported.

Unlike Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in his hotel room in Iran, or Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was targeted in an underground bunker with massive munitions, Sinwar was reportedly killed while actively fighting Israeli forces, more than a year after the war began, AFP reported.

Iran, a major backer of Hamas, further emphasised the significance of Sinwar’s death by contrasting it with that of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, whom they considered an archenemy.

Some Palestinians took to X to criticise Yahya Sinwar and dismiss his death in light of their own suffering. In a recorded discussion, one speaker remarked that there was no way to ascertain the circumstances of his death. Another individual blamed Sinwar for 18 years of hardship, calling him a "crazy man" who initiated a war he couldn't win, as reported by AFP.

Israel's government reported that a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s house on Saturday, although there were no casualties. This incident occurred amidst ongoing fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza, which has intensified following Sinwar's killing.