High alert ahead of Oscars 2026? Security tightened after FBI flags possible Iran drone threat

Security preparations for the 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles have been significantly intensified after a warning from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the possibility of drone attacks in California amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

According to a report by Los Angeles Magazine, the alert surfaced just days before the Oscars ceremony, prompting local and federal authorities to review and strengthen safety arrangements for Hollywood’s biggest night.

The concerns come amid speculation that Iran could retaliate against the United States following recent missile strikes by the US and Israel. Some reports suggested the possibility of drone attacks targeting the US West Coast, including California.

However, officials say there is currently no confirmed threat directed at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening.

Despite the absence of a specific threat, law enforcement agencies have moved to increase security around the event as a precaution.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told NBC Los Angeles that uniformed officers, surveillance systems and drones will be deployed around the venue. Authorities are also working closely with federal agencies and private security teams assigned to the awards ceremony.

Nearly 1,000 private security personnel are expected to be stationed at or near the Dolby Theatre during the event.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it is operating at an “elevated level of readiness” and maintaining heightened vigilance while coordinating with multiple security partners.

“We want to reassure every Angeleno that we continue to coordinate with all of our federal, state and local partners for intelligence and information sharing during the ongoing Middle East conflict,” the LAPD said in a statement.

“We share this information in real time, assess every credible lead, and adjust our posture as needed to ensure the safety of our city.”

Specialised law enforcement units, including SWAT teams and bomb squads equipped with sniffer dogs, will also be deployed as part of the security plan.

Authorities have established a one-mile security perimeter around the Dolby Theatre. People and vehicles attempting to enter the restricted zone will be screened and checked before being allowed access.

Once attendees enter the theatre, the venue will be placed under lockdown, with doors remaining closed until the ceremony concludes. Security sweeps of the venue are also expected to take place multiple times throughout the day.

Law enforcement sources told NBC News that there were no specific or credible threats of Iranian drone attacks against California despite reports circulating in some media outlets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said state officials have been closely monitoring intelligence channels while coordinating with local and federal agencies.

“Drone issues have always been top of mind, and we’ve assembled work groups specifically around those concerns,” he said during a press briefing.

His office added that the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is actively working with security agencies to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the FBI has confirmed that it will continue to support local authorities during major events such as the Academy Awards by sharing intelligence and providing resources when required, the Reuters reported.

A security bulletin previously circulated by the FBI had warned law enforcement agencies about the possibility that Iran might attempt retaliatory attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles if the US carried out strikes on Iranian targets.

The document noted that Iranian actors had allegedly explored the idea of launching drones from vessels at sea toward targets in California. However, the bulletin also stated that authorities had no additional information about the timing, targets or methods of any potential attack.

The warning resurfaced publicly as tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States escalated following the outbreak of hostilities in late February.

While officials stress that there is no immediate threat to the Oscars ceremony, the heightened security presence reflects broader concerns about global geopolitical tensions and the need to protect high-profile international events.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.