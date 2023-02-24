High taxes, cost-cutting formula: How Pakistan is dealing with economic crisis?
Pakistan has adopted several ways to deal with the economic crisis. Read the full story to know more.
Pakistan has been spiraling into a deep economic crisis as the country's rupee is falling down, fuel prices shooting up, and taxes on luxury goods rising. China has also come to its rescue by lending 700 billion USD this week. The country is making all efforts to unlock the next tranche of $6.5 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
