High time to motivate vaccine-hesitant parents in fight against Covid

Crucially, this can change during periods when the disease is running wild. It’s alarming to note that Brazil’s devastating current wave is killing younger people. Pregnant women and children under 10 are falling ill, some of whom have different symptoms and so are misdiagnosed. Kirsty Short, a virologist at the University of Queensland, points out that there is a lot we don’t know around other factors at play, including social behaviors, or how children, in particular, respond to variants. But there are good reasons to be wary — not least because of the rare but potentially lethal multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, like rashes and vomiting, and appears a few weeks after infection. We also know little about the long-term consequences of Covid-19.