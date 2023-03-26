High-level Indian delegation discusses energy cooperation with Sri Lankan President2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
President Wickremesinghe provided his insights on the early implementation of these initiatives when the delegation led by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Natural Gas, met him, the Indian High Commission here said.
A high-level Indian delegation called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe here on Sunday and briefed him on the developments in the jointly-identified priority areas for bilateral collaboration in the crucial energy sector.
