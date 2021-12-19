Highly favourable outcomes can be expected from India-UAE FTA: Goyal

The minister shared three examples reflecting India-UAE friendship. “For the first time ever, UAE allotted land for India to set up a temple. This is remarkable as UAE is celebrating 50th year of its formation and India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence. Secondly, UAE has committed $100 billion for investment and infrastructure creation in India. And thirdly, the UAE-India FTA will be India’s fastest negotiated FTA and the fastest-negotiated Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) ever between two nations, which also gives the maximum opportunity to India," he said.