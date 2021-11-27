Highly probable Omicron is in Germany, state Minister says

A traveler returning from South Africa on Friday night showed several symptoms typical of the new variant, Kai Klose, said minister of social affairs in the German state of Hesse.

A German official said on Saturday that it’s “very likely" the new coronavirus strain, omicron, has arrived in Germany. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A traveler returning from South Africa on Friday night showed several symptoms typical of the new variant, Kai Klose, minister of social affairs in the German state of Hesse, said Saturday on Twitter, without providing more detail.

While the virus sample hasn't been sequenced, there's a "high level of suspicion" that the person has the new strain, Klose said. The traveler has been isolated at home.

"The Omicron variant has with strong likelihood already arrived in Germany," Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, tweeted, referring to the strain first detected in southern Africa.

