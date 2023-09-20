Hijab row: Iran's parliament approves stricter headscarf law, imposes punishments clause1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 10:43 PM IST
The following move arrived days after the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the morality police for violating the country's dress code.
Iran's parliament on 20 September approved a bill imposing heavier penalties on women who refuse to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf in public and those who support them, reported AP.
