Hijab rule: Iran sending women for psychological treatment for not covering their head3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Iranian government resorts to psychological treatment to enforce hijab rule, drawing criticism from healthcare organizations. Iranian actress Afsaneh Bayegan receives suspended prison sentence and therapy for posting photos without hijab
A protest that spread like a wildfire after the death of Mhasa Amini under the custody of Iran's moral police, has now forced the Iranian government to resort to psychological treatment implement its Hijab rule.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message