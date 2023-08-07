The government is trying all sorts of ways to stop women from moving out without hijabs. Women are being charged with hefty fined, sent text messages if spotted driving without a hijab. Authorities are also confiscating vehicles and even pressuring employers – including those in the private sector – to get women fired. Unveiled women have even been refused hospital treatment while shops catering to them have been forced to shut down, France 24 reported.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}