Hilarious exchange over car parking goes viral, Netizens react

Yet another user with the handle u/Friskystarling0 shared an incident when he received a fake letter from Kent Country Council, They wrote, “I had an “official" letter from Kent County Council on my windscreen. It said my car was blocking a junction and would be removed, it wasn’t anywhere near a junction. As I read it further the spelling and grammar was terrible, it soon became obvious it was fake and had the logo of KCC cut and past onto it. Had great fun correcting the errors in the letter, grading it 3 out of 10 and putting “could do better" on it."

