Hilarious exchange over car parking goes viral, Netizens react
Reddit users critical of car owner who wanted neighbor to move car without reason. Hilarious exchange between neighbors.
Car parking can be a real bone of contention between neighbours, and sometimes it can take an ugly turn. However, a hilarious exchange has come to light where the two neighbours shared their parking concerns via written messages without even knowing each other's names.
A user on Reddit has shared the hilarious exchange with a call for community members to follow them for part 3 of the whole fiasco.
The user doesn't specify the location of the post, but given that it's being shared on the CausalUK subreddit, it's highly likely that the incident took place somewhere in the UK.
The image shared by the user with the handle u/buenocarallobueno involved a hilarious exchange between two possible society members. The whole incident seems to have begun after an unknown person stuck a note to their neighbour's car that read, “Please move your car, Thanks". In reply, owner of the car posted a note his own which read, “May I ask why? It's taxed, insured, and on the road I live on. At least tell me! Paul (Number 31), Who are you?"
Users on Reddit reacted sharply to the post with many of them being critical of the original poster who wanted the car owner to move their car without a valid reason.
One user with the handle u/concernedstrawbb noted, “eagerly awaiting their response. i love these situations where people think they own the public road outside of their house."
Another user with the handle u/Adventurous_Soup6293 wrote, “Move it to where? So vague. When you find out the offending neighbour, make sure to move the car as near to their front door as physically possible, presumably they want you to move it closer because they like it so much."
Meanwhile, some other users shared their ordeals and pointed out how some pople are very protective of the space outside their house. One user with the handle u/OldLondon wrote, “There’s an ongoing thread on my nextdoor about someone wanting a car (a pretty new Alfa estate) with a caravan attached moving from “their" road. It’s not even outside their house. Apparently it’s an eyesore. Also they were going to let the tyres down to encourage them to move it - I pointed out that maybe making it immovable was potentially counter productive. It’s still going on."
Yet another user with the handle u/Friskystarling0 shared an incident when he received a fake letter from Kent Country Council, They wrote, “I had an “official" letter from Kent County Council on my windscreen. It said my car was blocking a junction and would be removed, it wasn’t anywhere near a junction. As I read it further the spelling and grammar was terrible, it soon became obvious it was fake and had the logo of KCC cut and past onto it. Had great fun correcting the errors in the letter, grading it 3 out of 10 and putting “could do better" on it."
