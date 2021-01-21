Hillary Clinton lauds VP Harris, says what's historical now will be normal later

As Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn into the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious. Clinton, who ran against Donald Trump the last term, had raised the hope of America swearing in a woman President for the first time.

After the loss Clinton tweeted "To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world."

"To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world." — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 9, 2016

The Tweet was pinned on her Twitter wall for all four years.

Today, she expressed the same emotions as Harris was sworn in. She took to Twitter to say it delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn into the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right.

It delights me to think that what feels historical and amazing to us today—a woman sworn in to the vice presidency—will seem normal, obvious, "of course" to Kamala's grand-nieces as they grow up. And they will be right. pic.twitter.com/1gQOvmNipB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Harris had expected to work with a White House run by Hillary Clinton, but President Donald Trump's victory last term quickly scrambled the nation's capital and set the stage for the rise of a new class of Democratic stars. But Harris's own presidential bid fizzled, but her rise continued when President Joe Biden chose her as his running mate.

Showcasing how excited she was attending the event, the former Democratic presidential nominee, and the former first lady retweeted a picture with Harris's grand-niece stating it to be - A highlight of an already very good day.

A highlight of an already very good day. https://t.co/9Zrb3r0Upr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2021

"Excited to call these two wonderful people Mr. President and Dr. Biden"

She also said it really lifted her heart to see Joe Biden sworn in as President.

She took to Twitter to say, So excited to call these two wonderful people “Mr. President" and “Dr. Biden."

So excited to call these two wonderful people “Mr. President and “Dr. Biden. pic.twitter.com/m4Ed9gJDRp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

On a more formal note, she posted another tweet to say: honored to witness history today. May God bless Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they take on the work of healing our nation. May we all fulfill our duty as citizens to help our country and our fellow Americans through the challenges ahead.

Honored to witness history today. May God bless @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as they take on the work of healing our nation. May we all fulfill our duty as citizens to help our country and our fellow Americans through the challenges ahead. pic.twitter.com/dooSLnFePe — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 20, 2021

Clinton and her husband, the former President Bill Clinton, attended Wednesday’s inauguration of Biden. Afterward, she told The Associated Press that she was “relieved and grateful" to see Biden sworn in with a peaceful transition of power.

That’s been taken for granted in the U.S. for over two centuries. But two weeks ago, hundreds of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from formally certifying Biden’s election victory over Trump.

The House impeached Trump a week later on a charge of inciting an insurrection.

Clinton says she thinks it was meaningful to many Americans to see Biden take his oath of office where, “just a few weeks ago, marauders and terrorists had been attempting to stop democracy."

Trump defeated Clinton for the presidency in 2016.

