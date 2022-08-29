The show of support came following a recently leaked video which showed Sanna Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends, as per report
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in a show of personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted a picture of herself dancing. "Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate tweeted Sunday, lending her personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose taste for partying has drawn attention worldwide.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, in a show of personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted a picture of herself dancing. "Keep dancing," former US presidential candidate tweeted Sunday, lending her personal support to Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose taste for partying has drawn attention worldwide.
Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself, dancing with a big smile on her face in a crowded club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state and wrote the caption “keep dancing, @marinsanna." Meanwhile, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin quickly responded, tweeting back, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," and including a heart emoji. The show of support came following a recently leaked video which showed Sanna Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends, AFP reported.
Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself, dancing with a big smile on her face in a crowded club during a 2012 trip to Colombia while still secretary of state and wrote the caption “keep dancing, @marinsanna." Meanwhile, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin quickly responded, tweeting back, "Thank you @Hillary Clinton," and including a heart emoji. The show of support came following a recently leaked video which showed Sanna Marin dancing and partying with a group of friends, AFP reported.
While critics said it showed inappropriate behavior for a prime minister, while others, now including Clinton, have defended the 36-year-old politician's right to enjoy a private event with friends. While Finland's prime minister on Wednesday gave a forceful defence of her work record and her right to a private life after criticism sparked by a video of the 36-year-old partying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While critics said it showed inappropriate behavior for a prime minister, while others, now including Clinton, have defended the 36-year-old politician's right to enjoy a private event with friends. While Finland's prime minister on Wednesday gave a forceful defence of her work record and her right to a private life after criticism sparked by a video of the 36-year-old partying.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times. "I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work." But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July. Marin again apologized, AFP report said.
Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times. "I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work." But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July. Marin again apologized, AFP report said.