Marin told fellow members of her Social Democratic party that it was important to cut loose at times. "I am human. And I too sometimes long for joy, light and fun amidst these dark clouds," said Marin, the world's youngest prime minister. She added that she had not missed "a single day of work." But she encountered further blowback when a photo emerged of two women lifting their tops during a party at the prime minister's residence in July. Marin again apologized, AFP report said.