Hillary Clinton tests positive for Covid-19; Bill Clinton quarantining

Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness' and urged people to get vaccine and booster shot'
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild" symptoms. The former Democratic presidential candidate said on Twitter," feeling fine" and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and was quarantining until their household was fully cleared.
Hillary Clinton, 74, said she was “more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness" and urged people to get vaccine and booster shots.
Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday informed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Notably, the news of her positive diagnosis comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Psaki said that she took a PCR test in the morning prior to her travel to Europe along with President and the test came back positive, following which, she cancelled her trip.
"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President's trip to Europe," she said.
"I had two socially-distanced meetings with the President yesterday, and he is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency. The President tested negative today via PCR test," she added.
