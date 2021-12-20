Himalayan glaciers are melting at furious rate, new study shows

In addition to floods, rising sea levels can cause soil erosion and jeopardize the structural integrity of roads and bridges as well as power plants and other critically important industrial facilities located in coastal areas. In the U.S. as of 2014, almost 40 percent of the population live in coastal areas that are likely to be affected by these changes in coming years, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

