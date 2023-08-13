United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan AlNeyadi on Saturday shared enthralling pictures of the Himalayas from the International Space Station (ISS). He called the Himalayas ‘one of the iconic landmarks of the planet’s rich nature'.

In a post on X, Sultan AlNeyadi captioned the images, “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature." See the pictures below,

Since being posted on Saturday evening, the post garnered over 39k views, more than 500 likes, and countless reactions in the comment section.

One user said, “Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life."

“Nature's grand masterpiece on full display," a second use commented.

The third user wrote, "These are truly grand photographs! There are two green-AS pins on map https://isspix.com/ISS069 "just north" of the #Himalayas at your location at time of each photo. Each pin has link to downloadable hi-res, taken 30 seconds apart on 8 June 2023."

“That is what I see in you sultan the highest level of intelligence like the height of the Everest summit," another reacted.

Meanwhile, new research has recently discovered water droplets in mineral deposits that are believed to be from an ancient ocean that existed around 600 million years ago in the Himalayas.

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Japan's Niigata University said this discovery suggests that there may have been a major oxygenation event in Earth's history.

They believe that the Earth may have been covered by thick sheets of ice between 700 and 500 million years ago, known as the Snowball Earth glaciation. This event was followed by the Second Great Oxygenation Event which led to an increase in the amount of oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere which led to the evolution of complex life forms.