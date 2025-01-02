Short seller Hindenburg Research on 2 January alleged that its research team has uncovered $800 million in loan sales of used-car retailer Carvana Co to a suspected undisclosed related party, reported Reuters.

"Our research uncovered $800 million in loan sales to a suspected undisclosed related party, along with details on how accounting manipulation and lax underwriting have fueled temporary reported income growth," Reuters quoted Hinderburg's allegations in its report.

Following the report was released, the shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company fell as much as 5 percent but pared losses to trade down 1.5 percent.

