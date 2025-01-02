Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Hindenburg Research alleges $800 million loan sales by Carvana to undisclosed related party
BREAKING NEWS

Hindenburg Research alleges $800 million loan sales by Carvana to undisclosed related party

Livemint

Following the report was released, the shares of the Tempe, Arizona-based company fell as much as 5 percent but pared losses to trade down 1.5 percent.

Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #84 Carvana Toyota, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on November 10, 2024 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Short seller Hindenburg Research on 2 January alleged that its research team has uncovered $800 million in loan sales of used-car retailer Carvana Co to a suspected undisclosed related party, reported Reuters.

"Our research uncovered $800 million in loan sales to a suspected undisclosed related party, along with details on how accounting manipulation and lax underwriting have fueled temporary reported income growth," Reuters quoted Hinderburg's allegations in its report.

With agency inputs.

More to follow…

