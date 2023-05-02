Hindenburg Research takes on billionaire Carl Icahn with latest short position1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:55 PM IST
Icahn Enterprises did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Reuters could not independently verify the claims the short-seller has made in its report
Hindenburg Research said on Tuesday it has a short position in activist investor Carl Icahn-controlled energy-to-pharma conglomerate Icahn Enterprises, making it the latest in a string of recent high-profile targets of the U.S. short seller.
