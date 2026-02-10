Hindu businessman in Bangladesh stabbed to death just days before election; family found him covered in blood

A businessman in Bangladesh has been hacked to death by some unknown assailants, just three days before the country goes to its national elections. According to a report in India Today, the incident happened in Mymensingh district where another mabn, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed by a mob.

The victim of the recent attack in Bangladesh has been identified as Sushen Chandra Sarkar – a 62-year-old a rice trader and owner of “Messrs Bhai Bhai Enterprise” at Bogar Bazar intersection in Trishal upazila, Mymensingh district.

According to the reports, the incident happened at around 11 pm on Monday, February 9, when the unknown men attacked Sushen Chandra Sarkar with a sharp weapon.

An NDTV reported quoted the police as saying that the assailants stabbed the Hindu trader to death, then closed the shutters of his shop, leaving him there. After pulling the shutters down, the killers fled. His family later found him inside the shop, covered in blood.

Trishal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Muhammad Firoz Hossain has said that an investigation has been launched to identity and arrest the accused in the case.

On December 18, Dipu Chandra Das (27), a garment worker, was beaten to death on December 18 in Bhaluka area of Mymensingh district. According to police, the killing was allegedly triggered by accusations of blasphemy.

Bangladesh's largest minority organisation Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council condemned the murder, describing it as a brutal act that threatens communal harmony.

In a statement, the organisation said, “Yesterday (18 December) around 9:00 pm in Bhaluka, Mymensingh, a group of miscreants brutally beat to death a garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das on allegations of so-called blasphemy. They then hung his body from a tree and set it on fire, provoking actions that undermine communal harmony.”

“The Council has strongly condemned and protested this heinous incident and has demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible and the assurance of exemplary punishment,” it added.

A few days ago, a fuel worker was crushed to death after he tried to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying, police said. The Daily Star newspaper reported that the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Ripon Saha who worked at Karim Filling Station in Goalanda Mor.

“We will file a murder case. The worker stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel, and they ran him over before fleeing.” Rajbari Sadar Police chief Khondakar Ziaur Rahman told news portal bdnews24.com.